The Best Songs About Space [Playlist]
Frank E. Lee shares a playlist of his favorite songs about space.
June 22, 2018
Frank E. Lee was a guest on the latest episode of Inside The Archives podcast (listen to the podcast here) and shared his favorite songs about space.
As promised, here's a full playlist of songs he chose.
Pink Floyd - Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun
David Bowie - Starman
Muse - Supermassive Black Hole
Deep Purple - Space Truckin'
The Rolling Stones - 2000 Light Years From Home
The Byrds - C.T.A. 102
The Church - Under The Milky Way