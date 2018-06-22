The Best Songs About Space [Playlist]

Frank E. Lee was a guest on the latest episode of Inside The Archives podcast (listen to the podcast here) and shared his favorite songs about space.

As promised, here's a full playlist of songs he chose.

Pink Floyd - Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun

Video of Pink Floyd - Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun

David Bowie - Starman

Video of David Bowie - Starman

Muse - Supermassive Black Hole

Video of Muse - Supermassive Black Hole (Original Music Video)

Deep Purple - Space Truckin'

Video of Space Truckin&#039; [complete> - Deep Purple

The Rolling Stones - 2000 Light Years From Home

Video of The Rolling Stones - 2000 Light Years From Home (Official Lyric Video)

The Byrds - C.T.A. 102

Video of The Byrds - C.T.A. 102 (1967)

The Church - Under The Milky Way