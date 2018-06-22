Photo PA Images/SIPA USA

The Best Songs About Space [Playlist]

Frank E. Lee shares a playlist of his favorite songs about space.

June 22, 2018
Features

Frank E. Lee was a guest on the latest episode of Inside The Archives podcast (listen to the podcast here) and shared his favorite songs about space.

As promised, here's a full playlist of songs he chose.

Pink Floyd - Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun

David Bowie - Starman

Muse - Supermassive Black Hole

Deep Purple - Space Truckin'

The Rolling Stones - 2000 Light Years From Home

The Byrds - C.T.A. 102

The Church - Under The Milky Way

 

Space
frank e. lee