The Funniest Decorations For Your Super Bowl Party

The Super Bowl is this weekend and if you're tired of doing the same thing year after year, we've got a list of products that'll help spice things up.

Related: The Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows Of All Time

Stadium Snack Trays

Because eating snacks out of a replica football stadium makes them taste much better. The best part of these accessories are the endless creative possibilites. Want to fill the stands with lunch meats? Have at it! Want to put chili in the stands? Go ahead. Here's one available for $10 on Amazon and here's an even bigger one if you need the size.

"I Hate Both Teams" T-Shirt

If you're just in it for the halftime show or for the food, make it known to fellow guests that you couldn't care less about the game itself with this shirt.

Inflatable Punching Bag Referee

Likely to be popular amongst New Orleans Saints fans, this inflatable punching bag with a graphic of a referee will be perfect to get your frustrations out after a blown call. Plus, it'll keep the kids entertained.

4 FT. Inflatable Football With Tee

If you want to kick around a huge football inside your house and potentially break a lot of things then I have the product for you! This 4 FT. inflatable football looks like it would be good for those with open space or those who want to use it as a decoration. Additionally, it may have the greatest promo photo of all time as the kid in the image looks like he was ordered to have fun.

Big Game Photo Backdrop

If you're just in it for the Instagram likes, then this backdrop is for you. The only problem I see is that the 5x7ft background will likely be obstructed whenever anyone stands in front of it.

6.5 FT. Tall Inflatable Goal Post With Cooler

Pairs perfectly with your inflatable football! Also holds 60 12 oz. cans! Why???????