Big Lebowski Spin-Off Centered Around Jesus Quintana Set To Hit The Big Screen

John Turturro's role as Jesus Quintana was one of the many memorable scenes in The Big Lebowski.

In a new interview with The Independent, Turturro reveals that he's completed a spinoff based off Quintana. “I had to tweak it a little bit but now I feel really good about it. It’s basically an exploration of Jesus getting out of jail. It’s a comedy but a very human comedy,” he said.

“It’s a bit of a racy movie," Turturro added. "It shows how stupid men are. That’s what the movie is kinda about – the women are the stronger, more together characters.”

Turturro received support from the Coen brothers on the project. "They’re [Joel & Ethan Coen] my friends, close friends, and were supportive when I said I wanna explore this character more. They said, you gotta do it cos we’re not doing it!" he said.

Titled Going Places, no release date has been announced at the moment.

Revisit the classic scene below (warning: explicit language).