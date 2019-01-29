So Much For That Big Lebowski Sequel

All those hoping for a Big Lebowski sequels may want to temper their expectations, man.

Related: Dude, Is There Going To Be A Big Lebowski Sequel?

The big mystery surrounding Jeff Bridges resurrection of The Dude a few weeks ago has been revealed. It's a Super Bowl ad for Stella Artois.

Bridges appears as The Dude alongside Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw where they forego their trademark White Russian and Cosmopolitan in favor of a Stella Artois.

Watch it below.