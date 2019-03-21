Bill & Ted 3: Face The Music Gets Official Release Date

Excellent news to pass along today as Keanue Reeves & Alex Winter announced a brand new Bill & Ted movie.

Bill & Ted 3: Face the Music is set to be released in theaters on August 21st, 2020 and marks the third installment in the Bill & Ted series. It's the first film in the series since 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey.

The film's been in the works for some time now with Reeves indicating back in 2010 that they were working on a script.

Check out the trailer below.