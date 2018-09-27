Watch Bill Murray, John Prine, And More Perform At The Grand Ole Opry
The group performed Prine's song "Paradise"
September 27, 2018
The Grand Ole Opry saw quite the collaboration the other night as Bill Murray, John Prine, and The SteelDrivers got together to perform Prine's track "Paradise".
Banjo player Richard Bailey informed the crowd they had a special guest to bring out saying, "I was just given a news alert. We have another old friend of the band who we actually appeared in a movie with… Mr. Bill Murray."
Enjoy the performance below.