If you've ever wanted to close your eyes and pretend to shred like Billie Joe Armstrong, you can now look the part.

The Green Day frontman has teamed up with Gibson to create a signature Les Paul Jr. The guitar features a mahogany body and neck along with a single '57 Classic Humbucking pickup.

The guitar is available now for $1,399 and comes in three different colors. Ebony, Maraschino Cherry, and Sonic Blue.