Best Black Friday Deals For The Music Fan

There's plenty of savings to be had on Black Friday this year, especially so if you're shopping for a music fan.

If you're on the lookout to add to your collection or shopping for a friend/relative, we've got some of the best deals from across the internet for you.

Amazon

Amazon has a wide range of products they're offering Black Friday discounts on. From a bluetooth beanie hat with detachable speakers, a porable turntable with built-in speakers, guitar-shaped light set, to a bluetooth speaker shaped like a cozy candle, there's plenty for you to choose from. Check out the link above to get a full look at the Black Friday deals Amazon is offering.

Reverb

If you've been on the fence about picking up a new guitar, now might be the time. The online marketplace for all things music gear is currently offering 15% off thousands of items. These include instruments, amps, pedals, audio software, parts, headphones, speakers, and much more.

Record Store Day

The folks behind Record Store Day are getting in on the action by offering exclusive Black Friday releases. Artists with special releases include Cheap Trick, Eric Clapton, Chris Cornell, Dave Matthews Band, Devo, The Flaming Lips, Grateful Dead, Hozier, Lake Street Dive, Paul McCartney, Phish, Smashing Pumpkins, U2, and many more. Check out the full list here.

Guitar Center

Guitar Center has lined up a major Black Friday sale offering discounts on almost 700 items. Musicians will be able to find pretty much anything they need to be satisfied this holiday season.