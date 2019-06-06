LISTEN: The Black Keys Sound Like An Old School Blues Band When Their Pitch Is Dropped

The Black Keys aren't subtle when it comes to letting their blues influences shine through. Although the band's sound has evolved over their lengthy career, it's always retained that blues rock element to it.

A YouTube user decided to take that influence a step further by dropping the pitch on several of their songs by -3.0 semitones. The result.... Fantastic!

Dan Auerbach's vocals sound like a finely aged bluesman while the guitar/drum interplay with Patrick Carney makes the songs sound as if they could be a follow-up record to Muddy Waters album Electric Mud. Take a listen for yourself above and check out all the pitched-down Black Keys songs below.

She's Long Gone

Just Couldn't Tie Me Down

Busted

Black Mud

Hurt Like Mine

I Got Mine

I'll Be Your Man

No Trust