Flashback: The Black Keys Prank Call Record Labels Hoping To Get Signed

The Black Keys made their return today with their first new song in five years. For a band that released seven albums in their first ten years as a band, this was an almost unthinkable length of time to go between new material.

However, that's all in the past now as we have their new song "Lo/Hi".

Prior to the release of their 2014 album Turn Blue, the band had some time to kill. So what'd they decide to do with it? Prank call their label!

Check out this hilarious video as Dan Auerbach & Patrick Carney call Nonesuch & Atlantic Records pretending to be a new-age band Quartzazium trying to get signed.