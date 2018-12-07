Dreamstime

10 Ugly Christmas Sweaters That Will Rock The Holidays!

By: Anthony Capobianco

December 7, 2018

An ugly Christmas sweater. It was the one article of clothing that we used to dread putting on just to make mom happy. But this time, put your own rockin' twist on the Christmas classic with something you can wear with pride!

Foo Fighters

Metallica

Guns N' Roses

Slayer

Queens of the Stone Age

Blink-182

Rolling Stones

Pantera

Five Finger Death Punch

Ozzy Osbourne



Let's not forget about this photo of Ozzy in an ugly Christmas sweater too!

