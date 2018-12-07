10 Ugly Christmas Sweaters That Will Rock The Holidays!
By: Anthony Capobianco
An ugly Christmas sweater. It was the one article of clothing that we used to dread putting on just to make mom happy. But this time, put your own rockin' twist on the Christmas classic with something you can wear with pride!
Foo Fighters
Never worn a Christmas sweater in my life, but that all my change. OMG!! #FooFighters #FOOdolfTheRedNosedReindeer pic.twitter.com/PprcKMOntM— James Dunn (@TheDunnTeamIL) November 12, 2015
Metallica
Officially Licensed Ugly Metallica Christmas Sweater! (via http://t.co/PHfldUNjCB) #Metallica #fashion #rock pic.twitter.com/rArRlM8fU5— Ms. ausretrogamer (@msausretrogamer) March 21, 2015
Guns N' Roses
Last Minute Gift Idea: An Ugly Guns ‘N Roses Christmas Sweater https://t.co/lyJG4WFmVq pic.twitter.com/cREP8IhHcO— Alan Cross (@alancross) December 24, 2015
Slayer
SLAYER 'Ugly Christmas Sweater' Tradition Continues http://t.co/6OHygnKtAo pic.twitter.com/h7PT0p1BOY— BLABBERMOUTH.NET (@BLABBERMOUTHNET) December 17, 2014
Queens of the Stone Age
Queens of the Stone Age now have their own Christmas sweater, Hallelujah! http://t.co/8DkdkYcNXA— Consequence of Sound (@coslive) November 27, 2013
Blink-182
I don't know what is more beautiful. The fact that it's a blink-182 ugly Christmas sweater, or the fact that it says "Crappy Holidays" ---- pic.twitter.com/QElBaHg7Cu— Jayden Thompson (@jaldthompson503) November 16, 2016
Rolling Stones
https://t.co/OkCTO1j3Lz Rolling Stones Classic Tongue Adult Royal Blue Ugly Christmas Sweater #store #shop pic.twitter.com/nF0nPkIMBr— Five Dollar (@fivedollarmarkt) January 6, 2016
Pantera
@Pantera Holiday merch is live in our online store. https://t.co/gyLdqVLdya— Pantera (@Pantera) November 14, 2018
-------------- pic.twitter.com/bX6fbx9LZS
Five Finger Death Punch
Ready for Christmas got my Five Finger Death Punch Sweater @FFDP pic.twitter.com/6DyDtVxas8— PerfectVirus (@PerfectVirus) December 23, 2016
Ozzy Osbourne
Lo del chalequito rockero está de moda. Ahora Ozzy saca su propio "Ugly Christmas Sweater". pic.twitter.com/Dx4SgTVIGm— Rodrigo Bravo Bustos (@RodrigoBravoB) December 15, 2015
Let's not forget about this photo of Ozzy in an ugly Christmas sweater too!
Looks like Santa brought Ozzy a @MondoNews GREMLINS sweater this year! Who else got one for Christmas?! pic.twitter.com/FbKVNDrfqP
— Alamo Drafthouse DFW (@AlamoDFW) December 25, 2015
— Rodrigo Bravo Bustos (@RodrigoBravoB) December 15, 2015