1980 Saturday Morning Playlist 12/8/19

We interrupted our real- time time travel journey for our weekly trip into the past and put almost 40 years on the reverse chronometer for an excursion to 1980. It was the year of the Miracle on Ice for the American Olympic hockey team, the debut of Pac-Man and Post-it notes and the terrible end of John Lennon. The music blend was, as always, delightfully strange and eclectic to the extreme, filled with balladeers, art rockers, funk power and every possible combination. Here's the playlist:

"Games Without Frontiers" by Peter Gabriel

"Games People Play" by the Alan Parsons Project

"Touch and Go" by the Cars

"Redemption Song" by Bob Marley and the Wailers

"Seven Bridges Road" (live) by the Eagles

"Everybody Needs Somebody To Love" by the Blues Brothers

"The Tide Is High" by Blondie

"Driven To Tears" by the Police

"Against the Wind" by Bob Seger

"The Road To Utopia" by Utopia

"Radio Sweetheart" by Elvis Costello

"You May Be Right" by Billy Joel

"Private Idaho" by the B-52s

"The Spirit of Radio" by Rush

"She's So Cold" by the Rolling Stones

"Hold On Hold Out" by Jackson Browne

"Once in a Lifetime" by Talking Heads

"Money" by the Flying Lizards

"Behind the Lines" by Genesis

"Mystery Achievement" by the Pretenders

"Rock and Roll High School" by the Ramones

"Hungry Heart" by Bruce Springsteen

"Dirty Mind" by Prince

"Another One Bites the Dust" by Queen

"Alabama Getaway" by the Grateful Dead

"Tears of a Clown" by English Beat

"Fashion" by David Bowie

"Starting Over" by John Lennon

"Time Our of Mind" by Steely Dan

"Solid Rock" by Dire Straits

"Even It Up" by Heart

"What I Like About You" by the Romatics

"Over You" by Roxy Music

"While You See a Chance" by Steve Winwood

"Gonna Get Ya" by Pete Townshend

"Pulling Mussels From a Shell" by Squeeze