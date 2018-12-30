The Long Sets That Brought 1992 Back To Life

Related: 1992 Saturday Morning Flashback

1992 came and went again but this time we played it louder. We enjoyed long sets of genre spanning tunes, the stories of yesteryear, plus a look at the top concerts and brought the early 90's back into focus. Here's the playlist:

"Mrs. Robinson" by the Lemonheads

"Galileo" by the Indigo Girls

"Jacksons, Monk and Rowe

"Runaway Train" by Soul Asylum

"Always the Last To Know" by Del Amitri

""Ripple" (edit) by the Church

"Spiritual High" by Moodswings

"Better Days" by Bruce Springsteen

"Wake Up Delores" by Los Lobos

"You And Me" by Neil Young

"The Ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead" by XTC

"Hunger Strike" by Temple of the Dog

"Murder, Tonight in the Trailer Park" by Cowboy Junkies

"Waiting For the Sun" by Jayhawks

"Lifetime Piling Uo" by Talking Heads

"Thorn in My Pride" by Black Crowes

"Shark Attack" by Wailing Souls

"Behind the Sun" by Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Man On the Moon" by R.E.M.

"Trout" by Neneh Cherry with Micheal Stipe

"Steam" by Peter Gabriel

"Beautiful Girl" by INXS

"Little Bird" by Annie Lennox

"Born of Frustration" by James

"Running on Faith" by Efic Clapton

"If I Can't Change Your Mind" by Sugar

"She Makes Me Feel Good" by Lyle Lovett

"This is Cracker Soul" by Cracker

"Dizz Knee Land" by Dada

"Salome'" by U2

"99.9 Farenheit Degrees" by Suzanne Vega

"A Letter to Elise" by the Cure

"Ain't it Heavy" by Melissa Etheridge