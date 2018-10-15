93XRT Holiday Jam starring The Head and the Heart with special guest Mt. Joy. Thursday, December 6th at the Chicago Theatre.



GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!



Tickets on sale this Friday, October 19th at 9am CDT through all Ticketmaster outlets.



XRT Pre-Sale is this Thursday, October 18th from 9am-10pm (Code: XRTHOLIDAY) 4 ticket limit.



Tickets are limited. Tickets will also be available at The Chicago Theatre box office, 175 N. State Street.

THE HEAD AND THE HEART

The Head And The Heart’s 2011 self-titled debut album rocketed the band to acclaim well beyond its then-home base in Seattle. The formative experiences that followed both on and off the stage heavily informed the 2013 follow-up “Let’s Be Still.”

In 2014, exhausted after four years of non-stop touring, the six members of the Head And The Heart pointed their individual compasses to new cities, new relationships and new adventures. Pianist Kenny Hensley learned to fly planes and enrolled in kung-fu training in China, while bassist Chris Zasche packed up a camper and went off the grid in the Canadian Rockies. Drummer Tyler Williams put down stakes across the country and immersed himself in the burgeoning music scene in Richmond, Va., while vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Charity Rose Thielen honed her compositional skills by writing for such legends as Mavis Staples. After his own cross-country trip to reconnect with family and friends, vocalist/guitarist Jonathan Russell traveled to Haiti and found inspiration working with the non-profit Artists For Peace And Justice.

A renewed sense of purpose can be felt throughout “Signs Of Light,” the group’s first release for Warner Bros. It crackles with the upbeat, sing-a-long energy of the Head And The Heart’s finest work. Throughout, the colors are brighter, the electric guitars are louder and the musical touchstones more universal. Thielen says, “the day we started being able to live off our art was the day we achieved our dreams, in my mind. This is the album where we really fell into our true voices as those artists.”

Video of The Head and the Heart - City of Angels (Official Music Video)



Mt. Joy started off as a rekindling of shared musical ambitions between Philadelphia high school friends Matt Quinn (vocals, guitar) and Sam Cooper (guitar). Reunited in Los Angeles, the pair met multi-instrumentalist Michael Byrnes through a Craigslist ad. They named themselves Mt. Joy as an ode to a mountain in Valley Forge National Park near Sam's childhood home, and together, with Byrnes' roommate Caleb Nelson producing, they recorded three songs and sent them out into the world, hoping for the best. Without initial promotion or fanfare, “Astrovan” took off on Spotify, racking up 5 million streams to date. Mt. Joy quickly transitioned into a full-fledged band rounded out by Byrnes on bass, Sotiris Eliopoulos on drums and Jackie Miclau on keyboard. Steeped in folk-rock tradition and powered by the intuitive creative connection between Quinn and Cooper, the songs on the self titled 'Mt. Joy' LP depict Quinn wrestling with his own conscience, where the mundane and the fantastic collide as he processes tragedy, society, and love. It is an impressive, honest portrayal of a young band facing that moment where dreams become reality, and finding beauty in the exhilarating uncertainty of it all.

Video of Mt. Joy - Silver Lining [Official Music Video]

#XRTHOLIDAYJAM