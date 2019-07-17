93XRT Presents St. Paul & The Broken Bones at Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre

Tickets on sale this Friday, July 19th at 9:00AM

Purchase Tickets HERE!



93XRT proudly presents St. Paul & The Broken Bones with special guest Devon Gilfillian at the intimate Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove on September 3rd!



This special concert event is for guests 21 and over.



General Admission tickets are $60. General admission tickets will be seats behind the reserved seating. These will be first come first served, not assigned.



VIP tickets are $95 and include reserved seating, plus a limited edition concert poster distributed on-site. VIP tickets with reserved seating will be located in the first few rows of the theatre. These seats will be first come first served, not assigned.



Doors open at 6:30pm and show will begin at 7:30pm.



Brought to you by 93XRT, Sam Adams OctoberFest, and Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre.



Tickets available while supplies last. All sales are final and there will be no refunds issued after purchase.