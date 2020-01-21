Find out the results of the 2019 XRT Listener Poll on Wednesday, January 22nd at 7 PM as we reveal the results live from City Winery.

Head over to 93XRT.com or 93XRT's Facebook page beginning at 7 PM this Wednesday night where you can watch a live webcast of the event. Tributosaurus will provide music for the evening as we reveal which songs, artists, albums, movies, and TV shows you voted the best of 2019.

