93XRT Broadcast Special: Wilco Live In Chicago

December 9, 2019
93XRT Staff
'Tis the season of giving and 93XRT has just the holiday treat for you. 

A live broadcast of the Wilco Winterlude from the Chicago Theatre! 

On Sunday, December 15th, we'll be broadcasting the opening night of the Wilco Winterlude as the band takes the stage at the Chicago Theatre. 

Beginning at 8:30 PM, listen on your radio or streaming on the RADIO.COM app and hear Wilco kick off the first of four shows in Chicago.

While we count down to the opening notes, read about the history of Wilco's residencies in Chicago right here.

