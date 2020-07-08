Sunday, July 12th is Almost Famous Sunday on 93XRT as we celebrate the next chapter of the podcast “Origins” with award-winning journalist, Jim Miller as he commemorates the 20th anniversary of the film Almost Famous with interviews and behind the scenes moments with the entire cast. All day Sunday, 93XRT will share the bands and artists that we've encountered over the years that should have been famous, but in the end were just ALMOST FAMOUS. Lin, Marty, Richard, Terri and the entire XRT line up will share the artists and bands they consider ALMOST FAMOUS. Download all five episodes of the bingeable Origins podcast Almost Famous Turns 20 now on Radio.com, Apple, or where ever you listen to your podcasts.