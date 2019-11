93XRT Holiday Concerts For The Kids 2019

XRT's Annual Holiday Concerts for the Kids are back in full swing this year, with over two dozen shows throughout November and December! Get in the Holiday spirit by bringing an unwrapped new toy or book to any of the shows listed below, and XRT DJs and Staff will be there to collect them and turn them over to Chicago area children's hospitals.

Here are this year's Holiday Concerts For The Kids:

Blues Traveler - November 14 at Vic Theatre

Pete Yorn - November 19 at Metro

Rodrigo Y Gabriela - November 26 at Rialto Square Theatre

Twin Peaks - November 29 at Riviera Theatre

Freddy Jones Band - November 29 at Park West

BoDeans - November 30, December 1 at City Winery

93XRT Holiday Jam - December 6, 7, 8 at Vic Theatre

Los Lobos - December 8, 9, 10 at City Winery

Marcus King Band - December 14, 15 at Thalia Hall

Michael McDermott - December 21, 22, 23 at City Winery

Shemekia Copeland - December 26, 27 at City Winery

Mt. Joy - December 30, 31 at Metro

Richard Thompson - December 29, 30 , 31 at SPACE