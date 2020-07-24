93XRT Lolla Backyard Concerts

Lollapalooza has been a summer time tradition in Grant Park since 2005, XRT has been there from the start and while the actual festival may not be happening this year, we’re going to bring the live music to your backyard. It’s XRT's Lolla Backyard Concerts Thursday, Friday and Saturday night July 30th through August 1st from 8-10, and Sunday August 2nd from 7 to 9pm on 93XRT. Each night we’ll bring you live recordings of acts who’ve played Lolla, got their break at Lolla, were rumored to be in this year’s line-up at Lolla, and some acts we think would be perfect for a future Lollapalooza and one act that even broke up in Grant Park at an XRT Concert. So while Grant Park will be silent this weekend, your backyard (or wherever you choose to listen) will be filled with incredible live music from Wilco, Del Amitri, Of Monsters and Men, Leon Bridges, Arcade Fire, Gomez, Cheap Trick and more. The XRT Backyard Lolla Concerts on 93XRT Chicago’s Finest Rock, the RADIO.COM app, 93XRT.com and your smartspeaker.