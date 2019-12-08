Alice Merton Teases New Music In 2020

"I'm excited to say next year there will be new music coming," Alice Merton told us backstage at the 93XRT Holiday Jam.

Merton had a fantastic debut with her album Mint and gave insight into what the follow up will be like. The album format is important to her and is something she's going to focus on in the coming year.

Watch her full interview with Marty Lennartz below.

