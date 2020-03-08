All Vinyl Thursday On 93XRT
March 8, 2020
Categories:
Join XRT this Thursday for another All Vinyl Day as we play music the way it was meant to be heard. On wax.
It all starts with Richard Milne at 5:30 AM and continues all day long. All album sides, all vinyl, all day long.
Spend your Thursday with XRT on the radio and streaming on the RADIO.COM app to hear nothing but vinyl!
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Lollapalooza
Upcoming Events
11 Mar
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Chicago Theatre
11 Mar
2nd City Black History Month Show 2nd City Up Comedy Club
11 Mar
93XRT Show: Kasim Sulton's Utopia City Winery
11 Mar
Chicago Public Library help filing income tax returns Harold Washington Library Center
13 Mar
Production of Noises Off Metropolis Performing Arts Centre