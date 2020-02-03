Bauhaus Announces Reunion Concerts Including Chicago Show

Bauhaus took the stage for the first time in 13 years in Los Angeles back in late 2019. At the time, it appeared the group was getting back together for a series of one-off shows in Los Angeles, but fans today were treated with the news of additional shows this year.

On July 25th, Bauhaus will be coming to Chicago for a show at the Aragon Ballroom. This marks the first time the group has been in Chicago since July of 2006.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Wednesday at 10 AM via Ticketmaster, but you can get early access to tickets in XRT's presale beginning at 10 AM this Tuesday by using the password "BELA20".