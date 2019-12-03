Catch A Screening Of Wilco's Documentary This December 17

The Wilco Winterlude is just a few weeks away with the band playing four shows at the Chicago Theatre on December 15, 16, 18, and 19. What's a Wilco fan to do on the off day? Catch a screening of their famed documentary I Am Trying to Break Your Heart: A Film About Wilco.

The film is being screened at the Virgin Hotels Chicago (203 North Wabash Avenue) on December 17th with doors opening at 7 PM. If you purchase advanced tickets, you'll be entered into a drawing to win a pair of tickets to their sold out show on December 15th. Additionally, you'll have the chance to win an autographed copy of their latest album Ode To Joy.

Click here for tickets and more information.

 

