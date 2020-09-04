Check Out Every Album Side From All Vinyl Friday

September 4, 2020
93XRT Staff

Kts | Dreamstime.com

Music Discovery
The end of summer began with one of XRT listeners' favorite day - All Vinyl Day! Here are the albums Richard Milne, Lin Brehmer, Marty Lennartz, and Ryan Arnold played to kick off Labor Day weekend:

  • Neil Young - Decade
  • Steve Miller Band - Fly Like An Eagle
  • Pretenders - Learning To Crawl
  • Bad Company - Bad Company
  • Peter Gabriel - So
  • Fleetwood Mac - Fleetwood Mac
  • Robert Palmer - Sneaking Sally Through The Alley
  • Beatles - Beatles (The White Album)
  • Bruce Hornsby - The Way It Is
  • Grateful Dead - American Beauty
  • Bonnie Raitt - Nick Of Time
  • The Who - Who Are You
  • Talking Heads - Speaking In Tongues
  • Steely Dan - Aja
  • David Bowie - Changesonebowie
  • Coldplay - Parachutes
  • Steve Windwood - Back In The High Life Again
  • Nirvana - Unplugged
  • ZZ Top - Deguello
  • Dire Straits - Brothers In Arms
  • INXS - Listen Like Thieves
  • Supertramp - Crime Of The Century
  • U2 - October
  • Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band - Live/1975-85
  • Led Zeppelin - Led Zeppelin I
  • My Morning Jacket - Z
  • Rolling Stones - Get Yer Ya-Ya's Out! The Rolling Stones In Concert
  • Yes - Going For The One
  • Elton John - Honky Chateau
  • Genesis - Selling England By The Pound
  • Frank Zappa - Over Nite Sensation
  • Tom Petty - Full Moon Fever
  • Roxy Music - Flesh & Blood
  • Deep Purple - Machine Head
  • Electric Light Orchestra - Out Of The Blue
  • Elvis Costello - This Year's Model
All Vinyl Day
