Check Out Every Album Side From All Vinyl Friday
September 4, 2020
The end of summer began with one of XRT listeners' favorite day - All Vinyl Day! Here are the albums Richard Milne, Lin Brehmer, Marty Lennartz, and Ryan Arnold played to kick off Labor Day weekend:
- Neil Young - Decade
- Steve Miller Band - Fly Like An Eagle
- Pretenders - Learning To Crawl
- Bad Company - Bad Company
- Peter Gabriel - So
- Fleetwood Mac - Fleetwood Mac
- Robert Palmer - Sneaking Sally Through The Alley
- Beatles - Beatles (The White Album)
- Bruce Hornsby - The Way It Is
- Grateful Dead - American Beauty
- Bonnie Raitt - Nick Of Time
- The Who - Who Are You
- Talking Heads - Speaking In Tongues
- Steely Dan - Aja
- David Bowie - Changesonebowie
- Coldplay - Parachutes
- Steve Windwood - Back In The High Life Again
- Nirvana - Unplugged
- ZZ Top - Deguello
- Dire Straits - Brothers In Arms
- INXS - Listen Like Thieves
- Supertramp - Crime Of The Century
- U2 - October
- Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band - Live/1975-85
- Led Zeppelin - Led Zeppelin I
- My Morning Jacket - Z
- Rolling Stones - Get Yer Ya-Ya's Out! The Rolling Stones In Concert
- Yes - Going For The One
- Elton John - Honky Chateau
- Genesis - Selling England By The Pound
- Frank Zappa - Over Nite Sensation
- Tom Petty - Full Moon Fever
- Roxy Music - Flesh & Blood
- Deep Purple - Machine Head
- Electric Light Orchestra - Out Of The Blue
- Elvis Costello - This Year's Model