Check Out Every Album Side From All Vinyl Friday

The end of summer began with one of XRT listeners' favorite day - All Vinyl Day! Here are the albums Richard Milne, Lin Brehmer, Marty Lennartz, and Ryan Arnold played to kick off Labor Day weekend:

Neil Young - Decade

Steve Miller Band - Fly Like An Eagle

Pretenders - Learning To Crawl

Bad Company - Bad Company

Peter Gabriel - So

Fleetwood Mac - Fleetwood Mac

Robert Palmer - Sneaking Sally Through The Alley

Beatles - Beatles (The White Album)

Bruce Hornsby - The Way It Is

Grateful Dead - American Beauty

Bonnie Raitt - Nick Of Time

The Who - Who Are You

Talking Heads - Speaking In Tongues

Steely Dan - Aja

David Bowie - Changesonebowie

Coldplay - Parachutes

Steve Windwood - Back In The High Life Again

Nirvana - Unplugged

ZZ Top - Deguello

Dire Straits - Brothers In Arms

INXS - Listen Like Thieves

Supertramp - Crime Of The Century

U2 - October

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band - Live/1975-85

Led Zeppelin - Led Zeppelin I

My Morning Jacket - Z

Rolling Stones - Get Yer Ya-Ya's Out! The Rolling Stones In Concert

Yes - Going For The One

Elton John - Honky Chateau

Genesis - Selling England By The Pound

Frank Zappa - Over Nite Sensation

Tom Petty - Full Moon Fever

Roxy Music - Flesh & Blood

Deep Purple - Machine Head

Electric Light Orchestra - Out Of The Blue

Elvis Costello - This Year's Model