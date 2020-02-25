Chicago Blues Festival Reveals Full 2020 Lineup

Just weeks after revealing the headliners for the 37th annual Chicago Blues Festival, the entire lineup has been released.

Taking place Friday, June 5 - Sunday, June 7 in Millennium Park, the festival features performances from Shemekia Copeland, Candi Staton, Eric Gales, and more.

As always, admission to the festival is free. More information can be found on the City of Chicago's website.

Friday, June 5

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

7:50–9pm - Shemekia Copeland

7–7:40pm - Jimmy Johnson and Billy Branch

5:45–6:45pm - Nick Moss Band featuring Dennis Gruenling

4:30–5:30pm - Marquise Knox

Budweiser Crossroads Stage (Chase Promenade South)

4:45–6pm - John Primer and The Real Deal Blues Band

3:15–4:40pm - Mr. Sipp

2–3pm - Annika Chambers

12:45–1:45pm - Big James & the Chicago Playboys

11:30am–12:30pm - Nora Jean Wallace

Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage (Chase Promenade North)

4:45–6pm - Mississippi Jam Session featuring Cedric Burnside, Eddie Cotton, Jr., JJ Thames and Lucious Spiller with Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith

3:30–4:30pm - Cedric Burnside

2:15–3:15pm - Eddie Cotton, Jr.

1–2pm - JJ Thames

11:45am–12:45pm - Lucious Spiller

Southwest Airlines Front Porch Stage (Wrigley Square)

8–9pm - Johnny Iguana's Chicago Spectacular! with Billy Boy Arnold, John Primer, Matthew Skoller, Billy Flynn, Bill Dickens and Michael Caskey

6:30–7:30pm - Bob Stroger

5–6pm - Kilborn Alley Blues Band

3:30–4:30pm - Lurrie Bell

2–3pm - Erwin Helfer

12:30–1:30pm - Mary Lane

11am–12pm - Blues in the Schools and the New Rhythm Art Center

Park Grill Stage

4–4:45pm - The Smiley Tillmon Band featuring Kate Mossh

3–3:45pm - Joseph Saye

2–2:45pm - Eric Noden

Rosa’s Lounge

11am–9pm - Daily showcase of Chicago Blues Legends and emerging artists that have called Rosa's Lounge home over the last 36 years.

Saturday, June 6

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

7:50–9pm - Candi Staton

7–7:40pm - John Primer and Steve Bell

5:45–6:45pm - Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

4:30–5:30pm - The Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra featuring Terrie Odabi and Sugaray Rayford

Budweiser Crossroads Stage (Chase Promenade South)

4:45–6pm - Tab Benoit

3:15–4:30pm - The Kinsey Report

2–3pm - Dawn Tyler Watson

12:45–1:45pm - Bernard Allison

11:30am–12:30pm - Joe Pratt and The Source One Band

Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage (Chase Promenade North)

4:45–6pm - Mississippi Jam Session featuring Dorothy Moore, Grady Champion, Dexter Allen, Stevie J Blues with Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith

3:30–4:30pm - Dorothy Moore

2:15pm–3:15pm - Grady Champion

1–2pm - Dexter Allen

11:45am–12:45pm - Urban Ladder Society featuring Stevie J Blues

Southwest Airlines Front Porch Stage (Wrigley Square)

8–9pm - Melody Angel

6:30–7:30pm - Johnny Burgin

5–6pm - Chicago Wind featuring Deitra Farr and Matthew Skoller

3:30–4:30pm - Mud Morganfield

2–3pm - Bridges to the Blues

12:30–1:30pm - Vino Louden Band

11am–12pm - 2020 International Blues Challenge Solo/Duo Winner: Hector Anchondo

Park Grill Stage

4–4:45pm - Gerry Hundt’s Legendary One-Man Band

3–3:45pm - Pete Galanis Band featuring Dave Herrero

2–2:45pm - Mississippi Gabe Carter

Rosa’s Lounge

11am–9pm - Daily showcase of Chicago Blues Legends and emerging artists that have called Rosa's Lounge home over the last 36 years.

Sunday, June 7

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

7:50–9pm - Eric Gales

7–7:40pm - Erwin Helfer and Katherine Davis

5:45–6:45pm - Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials

4:30–5:30pm - Catherine Russell celebrating the Classic Blues Women Centennial

Budweiser Crossroads Stage (Chase Promenade South)

4:45–6pm - Billy Branch and The Sons of Blues

3:15–4:30pm - Sugaray Rayford

2–3pm - Tinsley Ellis

12:45–1:45pm - Mike Wheeler Band featuring Demetria Taylor

11:30am–12:30pm - 2020 International Blues Challenge Group Winner: Horojo Trio

Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage (Chase Promenade North)

4:45–6pm - Mississippi Jam Session featuring Johnny Rawls, Sharde Thomas, Big A, and Robert Kimbrough, Sr. with Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith

3:30–4:30pm - Johnny Rawls

2:15pm–3:15pm - Rising Stars Fife and Drum Band

1–2pm - Big A and The Allstars featuring Space Cowboy

11:45am–12:45pm - Robert Kimbrough, Sr.

Southwest Airlines Front Porch Stage (Wrigley Square)

6:30–7:30pm - Sheryl Youngblood

5–6pm - Freddie Dixon Chicago Blues Allstars

3:30–4:30pm - Carl Weathersby with Corey Dennison Band

2–3pm - Cash Box Kings

12:30–1:30pm - Jimmy Burns Band

11am–12pm - Anne Harris and Dave Herrero

Park Grill Stage

4–4:45pm - Dave Weld and the Imperial Flames

3–3:45pm - Matt Hendricks

2–2:45pm - Harmonica Hinds

Rosa’s Lounge

11am–9pm - Daily showcase of Chicago Blues Legends and emerging artists that have called Rosa's Lounge home over the last 36 years.

Maxwell Street Market (800 S. Desplaines St.)

The Maxwell Street Market is a Chicago tradition with an eclectic mix of handmade crafts, resale housewares and clothing, live music, family fun and some of the best street food in Chicago.

1–2:15pm - Chicago Bound Blues Band

Related: Chicago Blues Festival Announces 2020 Headliners