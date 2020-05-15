Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund
Supporting local nonprofit organizations serving our region’s most vulnerable neighbors.
May 15, 2020
Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund
Supporting local nonprofit organizations serving our region’s most vulnerable neighbors. The region's health and human service organizations are experiencing a surge in demand for services from neighbors and communities significantly impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. It’s critical that these organizations have the resources they need to continue to operate at the highest capacity. Your donation will support the agencies that are ensuring our neighbors can access basic needs in this time of crisis. Click here to donate.