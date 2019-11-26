Flora Cash Live From Studio X

November 26, 2019
93XRT Staff
Flora Cash Live From Studio X

(Photo By Ryan Arnold)

Categories: 
Live From Studio X

Flora Cash treated XRT fans at The Empty Bottle to a special Live From Studio X set kicking off Thanksgiving week.

The duo of Shpresa Lleshaj and Cole Randall performed songs from their debut album Nothing Lasts Forever (And It's Fine) along with their recent EP Press

Tags: 
Flora Cash
Live From Studio X

