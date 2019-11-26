Flora Cash Live From Studio X
November 26, 2019
Flora Cash treated XRT fans at The Empty Bottle to a special Live From Studio X set kicking off Thanksgiving week.
Thx to @floracash for an excellent, intimate Live From Studio X at @theemptybottle. #LoveLifeMusic pic.twitter.com/x5cAoX6Ib6— Ryan Arnold | ✶✶✶✶ (@RyanArnoldRocks) November 25, 2019
The duo of Shpresa Lleshaj and Cole Randall performed songs from their debut album Nothing Lasts Forever (And It's Fine) along with their recent EP Press.
Spent a fun afternoon Live From Studio X with @RyanArnoldRocks & @floracash. Thanks @93XRT & @GooseIsland @theemptybottle pic.twitter.com/nUfAteHf7f— Brian Cramer (@BrianCramer) November 25, 2019
Waiting for @floracash at @theemptybottle for @93XRT Studio X show. Starts at 3. Show is FREE! Join us! pic.twitter.com/VA7Hg79D96— Cathy Chouinard |✶✶✶✶ (@chouinardphoto) November 25, 2019