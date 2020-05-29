Hot Stove Cool Music Virtual Concert

Video of Hot Stove Cool Music 2020 Virtual Concert Announcement

$25 - $25000 Thursday - Jun 18, 2020

Due to COVID, we had to make the important decision to cancel our June 19th event at The Metro in Chicago. The money we raise annually through Hot Stove concerts is the financial engine that makes the work of the Foundation possible and the loss of Hot Stove Chicago collides directly with a severe escalation in the need for services and assistance by the kids, families, communities and non-profits we serve. BUT we will now host The Most Important Hot Stove Cool Music in 20 years - VIRTUALLY!!! Join Us to celebrate music, baseball & giving. Thursday, June 18th – Virtual Show 100% of the proceeds go to our non-profit partners working on the frontlines with youth and families in disadvantaged neighborhoods and our Peter Gammons College Scholarships for urban young people, helping them to realize their dreams of a brighter future. Event Details: A fun, uplifting 75 minutes of music, baseball talk, laughter and meaning with surprise guests from the world of MLB and Music! EMCEE: The Mike O’Malley Featuring Peter Gammons, Bernie Williams, Kay Hanley, Len Kasper, Tanya Donelly and Will Dailey and other SPECIAL SURPRISES! with OTHER SURPRISE GUESTS TO BE NAMED LATER! TICKET PURCHASERS WILL RECEIVE AN EMAILED LINK TO THE SHOW 2 HOURS PRIOR TO THE EVENT

Ticket Details

Thursday - Jun 18, 2020

$25 Young Supporter

Admission for 1 to the Hot Stove Virtual Show at 7 pm (Central)

$50 General Admission

Admission for 1 to the Hot Stove Virtual Show at 7PM (Central)

$350 VIP

Includes Celebrity VIP Zoom Pre-party prior to event and Admission for 1 to the Hot Stove Virtual Show at 7 pm (Central)