Few things bring people together like live music. XRT hopes to bring a sense of normalcy and help people stay connected through the power of live music. While it'll be some time before we can head out to our favorite venues, we can still enjoy taking in breathtaking performances. Introducing... The XRT Couch Tour.

Starting Monday on 93XRT.com, we'll be offering nightly webcasts of intimate performances from some of our favorite artists that have stopped by XRT's BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage and performed Live From Studio X with Goose Island. Each performance begins at 7 PM and will be available on demand for the next 24 hours. Simply head to 93XRT.com to watch. Next week we'll be heading to The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage with the following shows, brought to you BlueCross BlueShield Standing With You Through It All!



​​XRT Couch Tour Schedule 3/30-4/3

3/30: Tedeschi Trucks Band

3/31: KT Tunstall

4/1: Whitney

4/2: St. Vincent

4/3: Mt. Joy