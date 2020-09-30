Jayhawks Livestream Shows

The Jayhawks released their latest album XOXO in the middle of lockdown, and while in person live performances are currently on hold, the band is pleased to be partnering with Mandolin to bring you a virtual XOXO album release show, performed live on October 9 at 8:00 PM CDT from Minneapolis' Slamhammer Studios. The band has constructed a replica of their secret lakeside retreat Camp Jayhawk and will be broadcasting live with a full blown stage setup and a multi-camera camera video crew on Mandolin's high quality streaming platform.



There are multiple ticket options:

· Basic access

· A package that also includes a Camp Jayhawk t-shirt

· VIP ticket that will give you exclusive virtual access to a soundcheck session that will feature a rotating Zoom video wall of VIP ticket holders projected behind the stage and an option to submit questions to the band



Two more streaming concerts have been scheduled with Mandolin:

November 29, 2020 - The Sound of Lies album performed in its entirety + other Jayhawks classics

January 10, 2021 - A special matinee show focused on the band's favorite cover songs + Jayhawks classics

A discounted ticket package for all 3 shows is available. All of the shows can be watched live on Mandolin and for a period of 48 hours afterward. Instructions will be included with the ticket.



The Jayhawks have missed playing to live audiences during the Covid-19 pandemic and hope to return to the road as soon as possible. But we're excited with all of the new possibilities presented by the latest advances in modern technology. See you in the stream!