Kick Off Thanksgiving Weekend With XRT's All Vinyl Day

Kick off your Thanksgiving Holiday Wednesday, November 27 with an All Vinyl Day on 93XRT and appreciate music the way the artists intended with complete album sides tracked without interruption from the first cut to the last.

Lin will drop the needle on our first album side at 9am and we’ll track vinyl sides right through ‘til midnight. It’s a way for us to spotlight some of the incredible albums from the XRT library and justify saving all that precious vinyl in a digital world. Truth is, it just sounds better on vinyl!

Spend your Wednesday with XRT on the radio or stream us on the RADIO.COM app to hear nothing but vinyl this Wednesday!