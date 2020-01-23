"Don't protect the cheaters, protect the people & organizations doing it right... If some of those people don't come back in our game, our game might be better for it."

At the 2020 Cubs Convention, Lin Brehmer & Marty Lennartz sat down with Cubs Radio 670 WSCR color analyst Ron Coomer to chat about who gave him his "Coom-Dawg" nickname, his thoughts on the Astros & Red Sox cheating scandals, and a whole lot more.