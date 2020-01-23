"Don't protect the cheaters, protect the people & organizations doing it right... If some of those people don't come back in our game, our game might be better for it."
January 23, 2020
At the 2020 Cubs Convention, Lin Brehmer & Marty Lennartz sat down with Cubs Radio 670 WSCR color analyst Ron Coomer to chat about who gave him his "Coom-Dawg" nickname, his thoughts on the Astros & Red Sox cheating scandals, and a whole lot more.
