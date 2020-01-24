"The Marquee Network will feature a 3-person booth pretty often, you'll see different faces joining Len & JD in the booth"
January 24, 2020
Chicago Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney joined Lin Brehmer & Marty Lennartz at the 2020 Cubs Convention to talk about the Marquee Network and share stories of his many years behind the scenes with the Cubs, including one time when Jeff Samardzija was nearly killed by Blue Man Group.
