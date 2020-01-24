"A couple of times I just felt like giving baseball up... when you're not playing well in the minor leagues, those're hard bus trips."
January 24, 2020
At the 2020 Cubs Convention, Lin Brehmer & Marty Lennartz had a chat with Chicago Cubs infielder David Bote about his time in the minor leagues, how his preparation has informed his clutch hitting, and why he chose the number 13.
