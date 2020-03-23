How You Can Help Chicago Service Industry Professionals Affected By Coronavirus
March 23, 2020
As coronavirus has disrupted our normal routines and forced us to practice social distancing, those in the service industry have been greatly affected.
To help some of Chicago's favorite restaurants, music venues, bars, and entertainment locales during this turbulent time, we've put together a list of fundraising efforts you can donate to today.
Simply click on the link below to help support those in the service industry.
Restaurants & Bars
Music & Entertainment Venues
Metro/Smartbar/Gman Tavern hourly and shift staff