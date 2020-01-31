LISTEN: Lin Brehmer Signs Off From The XRT Morning Show

After 28 years, Lin finally gets the chance to sleep in as he moves to middays this Monday beginning at 10 AM. Richard Milne will be taking over morning duties with his show starting at 5:30 AM.

Here's the sign off Lin played right before spinning Garland Jeffreys' "R.O.C.K." as his final track.

