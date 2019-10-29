LISTEN: Tame Impala Share New Song "It Might Be Time"

By Eli Sugerman

It might be time to face it, sings Kevin Parker on Tame Impala's brand new single, delivering good news to all of those who were wondering: Has it really been that long? / Did I count the days wrong? (as Parker sang on "Patience," the first new song we heard from the band earlier this year). It certainly has been a while, hasn't it?

The one-man psychedelic hit-maker has been hard at work on a new record since releasing the acclaimed Currents in 2015. Except, of course, when he left the studio to perform for enormous, wide-eyed crowds--like at Lollapalooza this past summer in Chicago where he was a headliner.

"It Might Be Time" features his signature blend of spaced-out synthesizers and catchy songwriting. Check out the track below:

Now, "It Might Be Time" to listen to this single on loop, but to hear Tame Impala's new album in full you will have to wait until Valentine's Day next year. The record is called The Slow Rush and will feature "It Might Be Time" as well as the track "Borderline," released in April.

Parker posted a statement on Instagram about the slow rush of crafting the album, beginning with an apology: "Hey everyone sorry i’ve been a bit quiet for the last 4 billion years." Check out the full statement below, and rest assured that only a few more months stand in the way of Kevin Parker becoming your valentine.

