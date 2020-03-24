Live From The XRT Concert Archives - Grateful Dead

Live music brings people together like nothing else. Next up in our Live From The XRT Concert Archives series features a band best known for their ever-changing, dynamic live performances that would shape the concert experience for years to come. The Grateful Dead.

On Friday, March 27th at 9 PM, tell your smart speaker "play 93XRT," stream on 93XRT.com and the free RADIO.COM mobile app, or listen on your radio as we broadcast the Grateful Dead's show from the UIC Pavilion on April 11, 1987.

Music has always brought us together, and the shared experience of live music is unlike any other. So while concert halls are shuttered to practice social distancing, we at 93XRT are pulling out some of the best live shows ever recorded in Chicago.

Live music will be back. And in the meantime we're bringing it back, at least virtually on 93XRT...Chicago's Home For Music Lovers.

