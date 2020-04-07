Live From The XRT Concert Archives - Melissa Etheridge

She's one of the most prolific singer-songwriters of the past few decades and you can hear her perform an entire concert on XRT this Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, April 8 at 9 PM, tell your smart speaker "play 93XRT," stream on 93XRT.com and the free RADIO.COM mobile app, or listen on your radio as we broadcast Melissa Etheridge's 2001 show at the Chicago Theatre as part of our Live From The XRT Concert Archives Series.

Music has always brought us together, and the shared experience of live music is unlike any other. So while concert halls are shuttered to practice social distancing, we at 93XRT are pulling out some of the best live shows ever recorded in Chicago.

Live music will be back. And in the meantime we're bringing it back, at least virtually on 93XRT... Chicago's Home For LIVE Music Lovers.