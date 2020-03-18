Live From The XRT Concert Archives - Mumford & Sons

Music has always brought us together, and the shared experience of live music is unlike any other. So while concert halls are shuttered to practice social distancing, we at 93XRT are pulling out some of the best live shows ever recorded in Chicago.

Starting Friday Night at 9PM and periodically every few days, we'll replay a vintage Chicago concert in its entirety! We'll start this Friday with a replay of the amazing live broadcast from the Mumford & Sons concert at the United Center last March 29th and every few days we'll roll out another recording of a Chicago concert from the XRT Archives.

Live music will be back. And in the meantime we're bringing it back, at least virtually on 93XRT...Chicago's Home For Music Lovers.