Live From The XRT Concert Archives - Spoon

On Monday, May 4 at 9 PM, tell your smart speaker "play 93XRT," stream on 93XRT.com and the free RADIO.COM mobile app, or listen on your radio as we broadcast Spoon's October 12, 2007 concert at the Riviera as part of our Live From The XRT Concert Archives Series.

Music has always brought us together, and the shared experience of live music is unlike any other. So while concert halls are shuttered to practice social distancing, we at 93XRT are pulling out some of the best live shows ever recorded in Chicago.

Live music will be back. And in the meantime we're bringing it back, at least virtually on 93XRT... Chicago's Home For LIVE Music Lovers.