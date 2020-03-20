Live From The XRT Concert Archives - The Smashing Pumpkins

Tuesday night at 9 PM we're going back to where it all began. The stage of Cabaret Metro where The Smashing Pumpkins had their legendary record release performance of Siamese Dream on August 14, 1993.

Next up in our Live From The XRT Concert Archives series is a broadcast of The Smashing Pumpkins 1993 show at Cabaret Metro. On Tuesday, March 24th at 9 PM, tell your smart speaker "play 93XRT," stream on 93XRT.com and the free RADIO.COM mobile app, or listen on your radio.

Music has always brought us together, and the shared experience of live music is unlike any other. So while concert halls are shuttered to practice social distancing, we at 93XRT are pulling out some of the best live shows ever recorded in Chicago.

Live music will be back. And in the meantime we're bringing it back, at least virtually on 93XRT...Chicago's Home For Music Lovers.

