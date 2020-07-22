Lolla 2020 Goes Virtual

The Lolla2020 virtual festival weekend will consist of four nights of programming, July 30th-August 2nd. Exclusively streamed on YouTube, the broadcast will feature our most popular archival performances, live original performances from artists around the world and elevated conversation segments. The weekend will raise awareness for our non-profit partners Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, The Equal Justice Initiative and Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote. Lolla2020 will stream on YouTube.com/Lollapalooza from 5pm CT to 12am CT daily, with content remaining available for a 72-hour replay window. A full schedule will be announced the week of.