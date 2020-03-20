Lovelytheband Share Coronavirus Safety Video

As the coronavirus has caused our routines to change by practicing social distancing and self-isolation, Lovelytheband's Mitchy Collins is here with a public service announcement promoting safety, and a little side of humor.

Collins shared a tip that has helped him so far, "I recently learned there's like 400 seasons of Law & Order! You should binge watch that because it takes up so much time."

On a more serious note, Collins sent his well-wishes to everyone "I hope you're staying safe and doing your part to help stop the spread of coronavirus."

