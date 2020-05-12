So much of life is canceled. Movies? Canceled. Live Music? Canceled. Senior Prom!? Yep, canceled. WAIT! Can our friends from FITZGERALDS fill the Prom shaped hole in our hearts by expanding their popular Stay At Home Concert series for a prom-themed edition? Well, they're sure going to give it a shot. Join them in welcoming expert party DJ James Deia as he spins dance bangers from the back of the Fitzgerald’s concert truck. They’ll cruise the community of Berwyn looking for willing party animals, in their best formal attire, ready to cut rugs. While this event is offered in honor of high school seniors who are missing Prom this year, the party is open to all ages, and family participation is encouraged. Please RSVP here to FITZGERALDS Prom.

And here are the other UPCOMING LIVE CONCERTS VIA FITZGERALDS FACEBOOK PAGE:

05/13 w/ ROBBIE FULKS & TIM O'BRIEN - RSVP HERE

05/14 w/ CHARLIE PARR - RSVP HERE

05/15 w/ IKE REILLY - RSVP HERE

05/16 Stay-At-Home Prom, An All Ages Dance Party - RSVP HERE

05/21 w/ LINDA GAIL LEWIS - RSVP HERE

05/22 w/ MARCIA BALL + LIVE INTERVIEW w/ DAVE HOEKSTRA - RSVP HERE

05/23 w/ TORONZO CANNON - RSVP HERE

05/30 w/ RYAN JOSEPH ANDERSON - RSVP HERE