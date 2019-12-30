Neal Innes Of The Rutles Dead At 75

English comedian and musician Neil Innes passed away unexpectedly at the age of 75.

Innes was best known for his work as a musician with The Rutles and Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band as well as his collaborations with Monty Python.

The work Innes did with The Rutles as a band parodying The Beatles gained admiration from George Harrison and the greater Beatles community.

Terri Hemmert had the pleasure of getting to know Innes as a guest of the Fest For Beatles Fans.

She wrote on Facebook,

"I just want to say on behalf of the Fest For Beatles Fans family, that we lost a great friend. One of the things people are saying on the posts is that he was the nicest guy. Oh yeah. One of the most wonderful people I've ever had the pleasure of working with. And he wasn't just nice to the staff. He was so warm to everyone there. Especially the kids. What a gentleman.

Here's Terri's full Facebook post.