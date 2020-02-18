Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds Announce Return To Chicago

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds announced their return to Chicago with a performance at the Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC on Saturday, September 19th.

The band released their latest studio album Ghosteen back in October and was the final part in a trilogy of albums including 2013's Push the Sky Away and 2016's Skeleton Tree.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10 AM via Ticketmaster.com, but you can get early access in XRT's presale this Thursday at 10 AM by using the password "HOLLYWOOD".