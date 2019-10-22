Oink, Oink: Fiona Apple Pens Pig Song for Bob's Burgers

By Eli Sugerman

Bob's Burgers served up more than laughs and beef patties on Sunday's spooky Halloween episode. During its credits, the popular cartoon sitcom featured a fresh song penned and performed by Fiona Apple, the Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter behind such hits as 1996's Criminal. In the episode, titled “Pig Trouble in Little Tina” (referencing the surreal kung-fu movie Big Trouble in Little China from 1986), the middle-child and aspiring musician Gene dons a jar for Holloween to become "Fiona Applesauce,” a persona he describes as “Fiona Apple’s saucy aunt.”

Though she contributed a song to the show, it is unlinkely Fiona Apple would eat at the Bob's Burgers restaurant herself, as she is an avowed vegan. Her appreciation for our four-legged friends is apparent on the brief Bob's Burgers credits song, with the following lyrics, as posted by Fiona Apple Rocks on Tumblr:

There’s an oink, oink in the night

And it gives you such a fright

He’s got a tail that’s curly

And he’s coming for you, girly

You got pig trouble

Pig trouble, little Tina

And you can try your best to shout

When you’re smooching on that snout

But you kissed a fetal pig

And now you two are boyfriend-girlfriend

You got pig trouble

Pig trouble, little Tina