Out of the Vault: Foo Fighters Share Rare Tracks for 25th Anniversary

November 5, 2019
93XRT Staff
Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs onstage

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Categories: 
Features

By Eli Sugerman

In celebration of their 25th anniversary, Foo Fighters have been releasing archival material on streaming sites for the first time that die-hard fans have been dying to add to their playlists. You can find such rarities and live recordings on the latest EPs, called 02050525 and 00020225, including the In Your Honor B-side “Spill" (which was previously only available on vinyl) and an acoustic version of the classic “Times Like These." Check out both of these rarities below:

A previous release in the series, EP 01070725, featured a cover of Arcade Fire's “Keep the Car Running.” What do all the numbers mean? Well, some might say they reference important dates like the 25th anniversary (every iteration ends in 25), but the digits are still largely enigmatic, at least to this listener. Maybe I'll try calling one of the numbers and see if Dave Grohl picks up.

If you'd rather hear something fresh than archival, have no fear: Foo Fighters have teased a new album with a tentative 2020 release.

 

Tags: 
Foo Fighters
Dave Grohl

